Another Jewish holiday could be added to the Park City School District’s calendar

The Park City School District has closed schools for Yom Kippur, a Jewish High Holiday, since 2022.

The conversation about adding Rosh Hashanah as a school holiday stems from feedback from families and reports of discrimination and antisemitism that came to light earlier this year.

At its meeting Thursday, the board considered two 2025-2026 school year calendars. The first includes Yom Kippur and has the same fall break dates as other districts but does not include Rosh Hashanah as a holiday. The second includes Rosh Hashanah as a holiday and moves fall break to include Yom Kippur.

1 of 2 — 2025-2026 Calendar Option 1.png Park City School District 2025-2026 Calendar Option 1 includes Yom Kippur and has the same fall break dates as other districts, but does not include Rosh Hashanah as a holiday. Park City School District 2 of 2 — 2025-2026 Calendar Option 1-A.png Park City School District 2025-2026 Calendar Option 1-A includes Rosh Hashanah as a holiday and moves fall break to include Yom Kippur. Park City School District

While the calendar committee recommended the first option, Board President Andrew Caplan advocated for the second.

“I think it is an important show of good faith to the Jewish community that the district is aware of the holidays and is allowing for those families to celebrate without penalty,” he said. “Especially given, you know, the recent history that we have.”

Caplan is referring to a federal investigation that found over 180 incidents of discrimination and harassment in the district. Of those incidents, 27 involved antisemitism and 43% of staff reported awareness of antisemitic conduct.

The issue is also personal for Caplan, as his daughter has had issues taking time off for Jewish holidays.

“Asking Jewish students or teachers to be in school on those days is the equivalent of saying you should be in school on Easter and Christmas, and no one would ever do that, right?” Caplan said. “From my daughter's perspective, telling her teacher ahead of time that she's not going to be there, and being like, ‘Oh, where your parents taking you on vacation?’ as the response is pretty sh————.”

Bari Nan Cohen Rothchild also spoke up about the issue during the meeting. She said managing schoolwork around Jewish holidays has worsened over the 17 years she has been involved in the district.

“It has gotten almost treacherous for kids to navigate the High Holy Days, and to have to advocate for themselves and hope that the teacher is receptive,” she said.

Rothchild said even when teachers are receptive, it can still be difficult to make up missed work. Her son still has homework to make up after missing school for Rosh Hashanah this year.

“The one day that he needed this year to worship with his family, he was stressed out beyond recognition,” she said.

While she said she respects the Jewish holidays, Board member Anne Peters was concerned about a fall break schedule that doesn’t align with other districts. She said that could pose problems for some working parents, especially because many district staff have children enrolled in Wasatch County schools and other Summit County districts.

The board decided to work toward a solution recognizing Yom Kippur and Rosh Hashanah and aligning fall break with neighboring districts.

The board invites the public to provide feedback on the calendar options and will review options again at its next meeting Nov. 19.