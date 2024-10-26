Park City School District expects migration, new housing to boost enrollment

Enrollment in the district has been steadily decreasing over the last few years. About 770 fewer students attend Park City schools now than in 2016.

The decline continued this year. Business administrator Randy Upton shared enrollment data during a board of education meeting Thursday. He said 4,117 students enrolled this year. That’s down 129 students from last year.

However, Upton said he expects the increasing trend of people moving to the area to boost enrollment in the coming years. While 215 more students graduated or left the district than enrolled in kindergarten this year, 86 transferred into the district.

“I believe over the next few years, we will see migration pick up, and we'll see the differential decrease between kindergarten and 12th graders leaving,” Upton said.

Upton also said new developments within district boundaries could bring in more students like the mixed-use development under construction next to Utah Film Studios called Studio Crossing . It will add 208 affordable housing units to the area.

“Between the approved developments and the migration that’s coming in, we will hit a point where we'll start to climb back up,” he said.

Upton said the district’s enrollment numbers will not affect funding for the 2025 fiscal year.