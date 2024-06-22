Studio Crossing mixed-use development under construction

Utah Film Studios owner Gary Crandall is heading the Studio Crossing development near state Route 248 and US-189.

It will feature 208 affordable housing units as well as 140,000 square feet of market-rate townhomes and condominiums and 60,000 square feet of commercial buildings. Options range from studios to units with one to three bedrooms.

Crandall said his team worked with the Park City Council to make the affordable units available to people who make 60% to 80% of the area median income. However, Crandall said instead of requiring people to move out if they start earning a higher wage, residents are permitted to bring in up to 120% of the area median income.

“This way they're able to stay, get an extra job and save some money up so that eventually they will be able to buy something and move into their own dwellings,” he said.

Crews broke ground on the mixed-use development in November 2023 and construction is now underway. Crandall said the ground leveling was completed last year and the team is now trenching.

Half of the 208 affordable housing units will be constructed to start. Crandall said his team is also looking into master leases, agreements giving another party control of the property and responsibility for managing it.

“We've met with the police department, the fire department, the school district, the hospital, Peace House and several other groups that have expressed some interest in possibly master leasing some of that for their people,” Crandall said. “If they take the 104 [units] fairly soon, then we'll start the additional 104 immediately.”

A bus stop and trail connections are planned in the near future.

Crandall said the groundwork and foundations for most of the project will be finished by the fall and crews will continue construction through the winter. Residents are expected to start moving in by November 2025.