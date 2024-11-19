© 2024 KPCW

Park City School District to hold preschool open houses

KPCW | By Kristine Weller
Published November 19, 2024 at 4:45 PM MST
A new preschool classroom at McPolin Elementary.
Kristine Weller
/
KPCW
A new preschool classroom at McPolin Elementary.

The Park City School District will hold a pair of open houses to introduce its preschool programs to parents ahead of registration for the 2025-2026 school year.

Open house events are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday to tour preschool facilities, meet staff and get information about programs and enrollment options.

All four of Park City’s elementary schools offer full- and half-day options for 3- and 4-year-olds. Full-day programs run Monday through Thursday from 8:10 a.m. to 3:05 p.m. and Friday from 8:10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuition is $810 per month or as low as $125 per month for qualifying families.

The half-day programs are Monday through Friday from 8:10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Tuition is $400 per month or as low as $100 per month for qualifying families.

There is also an after-school program until 6 p.m.

Wednesday’s open house is at McPolin Elementary from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. for English speakers and from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. for Spanish speakers. Thursday’s open house is at Jeremy Ranch Elementary with English and Spanish sessions at the same times.

The district debuted new preschools at Jeremy Ranch and McPolin elementary schools in August. Similar renovations and expansions at Parley’s Park and Trailside elementaries are expected to be complete by spring.

Once the expansion is complete, there will be room for 288 students in 18 full-day classrooms.

Preschool registration is open from Jan. 6 at 8 a.m. to Feb. 7.
