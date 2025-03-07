Park City School District addresses staffing, budget concerns

Various staff members have recently raised concerns about alleged staff reductions and district overspending. The district addressed some of those concerns in an emailed statement Thursday night.

The district said it believes the concerns stemmed from a preliminary budget presentation business administrator Randy Upton shared at a board of education retreat Feb. 19.

Upton’s presentation noted potential legislative changes that could affect the district’s budget. It also acknowledged areas of unknown funding and possible changes after Utah’s general session ends March 7.

The district’s budget is not yet final. Upton’s preliminary numbers outlined a potential shortfall of around $4.1 million for the 2026 fiscal year.

With the legislative session wrapping up this week and ongoing adjustments by district leadership, the district said it is “confident that this number will decrease significantly.” By how much remains unclear.

The district also said, “Discussions of potential deficits at this stage are purely speculative and part of routine financial forecasting and budget planning.”

Some of the additions and increases include $5.8 million for teacher raises, part of a previous 3-year agreement. Another $1.6 million is listed for preschool staff, supplies and expanded special education and afterschool programs.

School resource officers are projected at $400,000 and $76,000 is allocated for software and AI tools. An $80,000-a-year full-time check-in coordinator/hallway monitor is also listed.

With the additions, Upton also shared about 25 potential full-time position cuts. Eliminating two administrative positions would save more than $490,000 a year. The other proposed cuts include education support professionals, like bus drivers and cafeteria employees, and staff positions.

According to the statement, the district said it’s too early to say whether budget outcomes will correlate with potential staffing changes. It said, “There have been no widespread [staff] reductions, and none are planned at this time.”

However, there have been staffing changes with the decommissioning of Treasure Mountain Junior High. The school will close at the end of this school year. Eighth graders will attend Ecker Hill Middle School in the fall and ninth graders will go to Park City High School.

The district said the realignment will require positions to shift “to better meet the evolving needs of [its] student population.” So far, the extent of those changes is unclear.

Principals at Ecker Hill Middle School, Park City High School and Jeremy Ranch Elementary are also retiring . According to the statement, the district will assess the necessity of each position as staff choose to retire or pursue other opportunities.

The district says, “Other positions and assigned duties are also being evaluated and streamlined, particularly at the district office.”

The school district’s budget for the 2026 fiscal year will be determined during a public meeting. It has until June 30 to finalize the budget.

Full Park City School District statement:

We've received several inquiries about our budget and staffing. To ensure clear and accurate communication, we're providing this update to all local media outlets.

The budgeting process within our district is dynamic and complex, requiring ongoing adjustments to reflect real-time financial realities, legislative changes, and Board directives. The information presented by Business Administrator Randy Upton at the February 19th Board Retreat was intended to provide the Board with a very preliminary overview of potential budgetary impacts, given the available information at the time. These projections included the final year of multi-year contract salary increases, possible legislative changes affecting district finances, and the Board's ongoing efforts to identify efficiencies to minimize or eliminate the need to increase local tax rates.

The single largest budgetary increase for 2025-26 is the fulfillment of the salary increases included in the 3rd year of employee contracts, which continues to be prioritized by the Board of Education and the community. Increasing compensation has filled positions, increased retention, and delivered the message of value to our employees. Investing in our educators and staff is an investment in our students’ success.

It is important to clarify that discussions of potential deficits at this stage are purely speculative and part of routine financial forecasting and budget planning. Budget decisions occur in open meetings, ensuring transparency and allowing for necessary adjustments.

As expected, staffing levels and positions have been impacted by the decommissioning of TMJH as a school and the grade level realignment. Other positions and assigned duties are also being evaluated and streamlined, particularly at the District Office. As personnel costs make up the majority of the budget, staffing levels and reassignments have a complex and fluid impact on the budgeting process. It is premature and potentially inaccurate to assign hypothetical budgetary outcomes or correlations to potential staffing changes.

We hope that the following points about budget and staffing in the Park City School District are helpful:



As individuals retire or choose to pursue other opportunities, we carefully assess the necessity of each position to ensure we're meeting student needs while maintaining fiscal responsibility.

Regarding staffing, there have been no widespread reductions, and none are planned at this time. Our approach to realignment is unique in that it shifts positions to better meet the evolving needs of our student population.

All staffing decisions are made with a student-centered approach, ensuring they align with the needs of our students.

We’re in the initial stages of developing the FY26 budget. The numbers presented during the February 19th retreat were preliminary, providing the board with a snapshot of the progress made so far. As we move forward, with the legislative session wrapping up this week and ongoing adjustments by district leadership, we’re confident that this number will decrease significantly as we work to minimize or eliminate the need for a tax increase, in alignment with the board’s stated objective that there be no tax increase this year.

We remain committed to transparency within our legal means and to providing accurate information. However, we will not comment on speculation or personnel matters beyond our statements. Our focus remains on supporting students, staff, and the community through these transitions.

