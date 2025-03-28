Ecker Hill Middle School expansion features flexible classrooms

Construction at Ecker Hill is officially over. The school now has two new wings, a new gym, a new central “forum” for students to gather and a renovated cafeteria.

The project is part of realignment efforts in the Park City School District as Treasure Mountain Junior High will close at the end of this school year. Ninth graders from Treasure will move to Park City High School, and eighth graders will attend Ecker Hill.

To accommodate the new students, both Ecker Hill and the high school have undergone expansion projects.

Ecker Hill Principal Garret Rose said the school’s two new wings each have 12 classrooms and collaborative spaces.

“If a teacher is working with you know, she's got 15 kids that are on task and needs to pull five students out to give some tier two interventions or some extra attention, those windows are right there and it's an open space so that she can still be communicating and bounce in and out,” he said.

To create flexibility and encourage collaborative learning, almost everything inside Ecker’s classrooms can be moved. Desks can be reconfigured to accommodate learning groups of different sizes, televisions on portable stands can be repositioned and large glass doors slide open to the hallway to facilitate movement.

1 of 5 — EHMS central forum.JPG The new central forum in Ecker Hill Middle School is a gathering place for students. Kristine Weller / KPCW 2 of 5 — EHMS maker space book fair.JPG Ecker Hill Middle School has two new "maker spaces." One is dedicated to Career and Technical Education and will feature 3D printers and laser cutters. The other currently hosts a book fair. Kristine Weller / KPCW 3 of 5 — EHMS flexible classroom.JPG New classrooms at Ecker Hill Middle School are designed to be flexible. Kristine Weller / KPCW 4 of 5 — EHMS hallway.JPG Large hallways in Ecker Hill Middle School feature comfortable, moveable furniture so classrooms can remain mobile and do activities in and outside class. Kristine Weller / KPCW 5 of 5 — EHMS gym and cafeteria.JPG A new gym and renovated cafeteria were part of the Ecker Hill Middle School expansion project. Kristine Weller / KPCW

Superintendent Lyndsay Huntsman said the hallway also features comfortable, moveable furniture so classrooms can remain mobile and do activities in and outside class.

She said as education evolves, there will be more and more flexible learning spaces.

“You're gonna see teachers become more facilitators of learning, and students starting to take ownership and having more voice and choice in how they learn, as well as how they demonstrate their learning,” Huntsman said.

Ecker Hill also has new science labs and two “maker spaces.” One is dedicated to Career and Technical Education and will feature 3D printers and laser cutters.

“The philosophy is explore. Explore as much as you want, and then when you get to the high school, you really get to immerse and engage with a variety of different professions, whether it's business and marketing, aviation, construction tech, computer science, I mean, you name it,” Huntsman said. “For a district of our size, we afford our students a lot of diverse opportunities.”

The other maker space isn’t dedicated to a specific department but currently hosts a book fair.

Ecker Hill is still working out logistics to welcome eighth graders from Treasure Mountain, including organizing where teachers will go.