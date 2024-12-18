It’s official: Treasure Mountain Junior High will close next school year

After three required public hearings, the Board of Education unanimously voted Tuesday to close Treasure Mountain after the 2024-2025 school year.

The decision has been years in the making.

Built in 1982, the Kearns Boulevard school has long been criticized for its poor design, as its narrow hallways cause overcrowding during class changes. While the building is currently in compliance with code, the district reports the cost to renovate the building to bring it to new standards would be too significant.

Closing the school also aligns with the district’s strategic plan. The plan involves expanding Ecker Hill Middle School and Park City High School to accommodate Treasure students and to include new facilities, like a CTE wing at the high school.

The expansions are nearly finished, and Treasure students will attend the other schools for the 2025-2026 school year. Ninth graders from Treasure will move to the high school, and eighth graders will attend Ecker Hill.