Former Park City School District COO receives $176K severance package

The school district created the chief operating officer position in 2019 and hired Michael Tanner , who held the role for nearly six years.

The district announced April 3 it had eliminated its COO position to reduce administrative overhead costs. It said the reduction in force was consistent with declining enrollment and the closure of Treasure Mountain Junior High at the end of the 2024-2025 school year.

According to a separation agreement obtained by KPCW through a public records request, Tanner was on paid administrative leave from Feb. 25 until the COO position was officially cut March 31.

According to the state auditor's website Transparent Utah , for the 2024-2025 fiscal year, Tanner will have received more than $249,000 in wages and over $108,000 in benefits, totaling $357,519.87.

Part of his compensation included a special assignment contract for district-level safety and security issues — duties that were already included in the COO job description. The contract ending June 30, 2025, is for more than $77,600.

Tanner’s total severance package, which includes unused paid time off, is almost $176,000, the separation agreement shows.

The district split a one-time lump sum payout into three parts: $78,500 for wages, another $78,500 for “alleged emotional distress, liquidated and/or other non-wage damages,” and $3,965.50 for attorney fees.

The district will also pay Tanner almost $14,886 for health insurance or a health savings account.

The severance agreement doesn't describe what “emotional distress" Tanner may have suffered, and KPCW’s efforts to reach the former COO by phone and email on Friday were unsuccessful.

The Park City School District told KPCW Superintendent Lyndsay Huntsman, who signed the agreement, was also unavailable for comment on the severance package Friday. A district spokesperson said Huntsman was away, attending the Utah School Superintendents Association spring meeting.

The district has now divided the previous COO responsibilities among other administrators.

Eric Esquivel will oversee all safety and security efforts; Randy Upton, Todd Hansen and Colby Pearce will oversee construction projects; Craig Jensen and Gary Mitchell will oversee transportation services and Tauna Anderson, Reyna Velazquez and Wyatt Tippets will provide additional support; Caleb Fine, Todd Hansen and Tauna Anderson will manage tracking efforts; and Colton Elliott, Todd Hansen and Colby Pearce will address the community’s construction-related questions.

The agreement states Tanner will be available through June 30 to assist in the transition.