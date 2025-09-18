© 2025 KPCW

Treasure Mountain Junior High demolition starts Monday

KPCW | By Kristine Weller
Published September 18, 2025 at 1:17 PM MDT
The Treasure Mountain Junior High property can be seen from PC Hill. The new fields will have turf, which will allow for more play during the snowy months.
Parker Malatesta
/
KPCW
Crews will begin demolishing Park City’s Treasure Mountain Junior High Monday, Sept. 22. Construction on nearby softball and baseball fields is on schedule.

Students exited Treasure Mountain Junior High’s doors for the last time in June. Built in 1982, the Kearns Boulevard school will be torn down to make room for new athletic facilities.

Park City School District Superintendent Lyndsay Huntsman said the demolition begins Monday.

“That's going to be a multi-phased process,” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Thursday. “It's not going to be Vegas style, where it's there one day and gone the next. It'll take us three weeks to go through that demolition process.”

Two soccer fields and eight tennis courts will be built in the school’s place.

Huntsman said the district has already provided a required 10-day notice to the Utah Department of Environmental Quality. A certified asbestos survey has also been completed and the mineral fiber will be removed before demolition begins.

Crews will monitor air quality throughout the teardown, Huntsman said. The area will continue to be fenced off and a water cannon is on site to suppress dust.

Turf softball and baseball fields are under construction east of the Treasure lot.

“Concrete perimeter walls for the turf are currently being poured, and turf installation is slated for mid-October, weather permitting,” Huntsman said. 

Once complete, student athletes can use the fields year-round as snow can be plowed off turf.

Huntsman reports the project hit a small roadblock while digging out the baseball and softball field dugouts. Construction crews found more peat, or partially decomposed organic matter, in the area than expected.

Construction remains on schedule, but a soils management plan had to be revised to address the issue.
Park City School District
Kristine Weller
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Kristine Weller