Park City summer preschool program helps students prepare for Kindergarten

The Park City School District offered a summer school for struggling preschoolers for the first time this year.

Preschool Director Missy Tschabrun said it helped 16 three- and four-year-olds improve their literacy skills.

“We saw that their letter sounds and recognition grew by 25% over the summer,” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Oct. 12 . “So we are so excited about this opportunity.”

The district started tracking preschool students’ progress two years ago.

Tschabrun said teachers use an internal assessment to test if three-year-olds can recognize letters, numbers and sounds. They also track how students’ social skills are progressing.

“Can you play with your other peers? Can you follow directions? Can you share toys? Because that's all important,” Tschabrun said.

The four-year-old classes take a state assessment called the Pre-Kindergarten Entry and Exit Profile, or PEEP, to evaluate literacy and numeracy skills.

Tschabrun said those tests have helped identify kids who need extra help before kindergarten. Due to the pilot’s success, she said the district hopes to add another class next summer.

“We really want to grow into two classrooms — so one three-year-old and one four-year-old classroom — to really continue to close that gap,” she said.

Tschabrun said Kindergarten teachers notice when kids have attended preschool.

“They say all the time across all four buildings, our pre-K kids walk in day one of kinder knowing what to do, ready to learn, and excited to be in school,” she said. “Kids who have not been in our preschool are very nervous, scared. They don't know routine. They don't know the adults.”

The district has 15 preschool classes across its four elementary schools with over 200 students total.

Each elementary school will host an open house in November for interested families. McPolin Elementary’s is Nov. 2, Parley’s Park Nov. 4, Trailside Nov. 9 and Jeremy Ranch Nov. 11. Each event is from 5-7 p.m.

Tuition is $950 per month for the full-day program. Half-day classes are $475 per month. Families can receive tuition discounts depending on their area median income.

