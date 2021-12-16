Park City police investigating November hit-and-run involving high school-aged children

The November 5th incident report was obtained by KPCW after a records request to the Park City Police Department. The incident was not included in routinely published watch logs, and the department initially denied KPCW’s request, claiming the information was protected because the case involves minors.

KPCW does not publish the names of minors involved in police investigations, and appealed the decision. The department then agreed to share basic information about the case.

According to the police report, at around 9:45 that evening, officers responded to a 911 call about a high school-aged girl who was struck by a car in the parking lot of the Boneyard Saloon on Kearns Boulevard.

Police say three females and three males, all high school friends, were at the scene. Police would not provide their ages.

The girl who was hit was unconscious when officers arrived and was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. KPCW contacted the victim’s father. He declined to comment on the accident or her current condition.

According to witnesses, the victim was hit by the car’s front right tire, which threw her to the ground and caused her to hit her head. Witnesses said two girls were in the car that hit the victim, and both girls fled the scene after the incident. Officers then used the SnapChat app on one of the witness’s phones to locate the girls several blocks away.

Officers then had one of the girls take a breathalyzer test, in which she blew a blood alcohol level of 0.152. The legal blood alcohol limit for someone over the age of 21 in Utah is 0.05.

According to the police department, the case is still under investigation. Once the investigation is complete, the case will be referred to the Summit County Attorney for possible charges.