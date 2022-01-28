Family-fun events scheduled to celebrate the Olympics-past and present

According to Park City Special Events and Economic Programs Manager Jenny Diersen, the Park City Council reviewed the plans at its meeting Thursday – even though they’re events that don’t need council approval.

“Most of the events that are going on are kind of smaller what we call Level one, two and three events they can be approved administratively. But we just really wanted to have a work session with the City Council and with the community to make sure that they knew everything that was going on. A lot of times when I go to council, you're hearing about kind of larger events, things like Arts Fest and Fourth of July. These are smaller kind of local community events. And again, we just didn't want anyone to be surprised by the things coming up.”

One of the first things happening is the setup happening this Monday. Team USA house will be going up at the Kimball Terrace on Heber Ave. These are mostly private events, but there will be a public Team USA store where people can purchase fan wear.

An Olympic Watch Party is planned at the Utah Olympic Park from 6 to 8 pm on Thursday, Feb. 10.

The 20th anniversary celebration of the 2002 Winter Olympics will be held in downtown Park City at the Bob Wells Plaza on Feb. 12th.

“That's a Saturday,” Diersen said. “It'll be in the afternoon. from 2 to 6pm. There'll be family activities, a video board and screen with past games and current games, lots of sports demos, hot cocoa, and cookies. Of course, there's got to be some pin trading and then the 2002 mascots are coming up. So, the Olympic legacy Foundation has done a fantastic job of putting that together and really doing something to celebrate our Olympic past and get the community come out and get excited.”

The Winter Sports Festival will take place in City Park and provide “learn to” programming for several nights during February and early March for a number of winter sports. Registration opens Feb. 2nd at UtahOlympicLegacy.org

“That's for our local community, kids, youth, and families to learn how to play and participate in sports, whether that's figure skating, hockey, sled hockey, curling, they're even going to have wheelchair curling,” Diersen said. “So various sports that you'll see in the Olympic and Paralympic Games, encouraging the community to come out and learn about those sports and take their try at participating in them. They will have a small warming hut partnering with I think a local business to offer hot cocoa again and just really get the community come out and learn those sports and start participating.”

Later this spring, the Youth Sports Alliance will host a welcome home parade for Utah Olympic and Paralympic athletes. That’s currently planned for Friday, April 1st.

The Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation will also be hosting a number of events across the state. Find out more at utaholympiclegacy.org