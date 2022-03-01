Petition puts pressure on Park City over PCMR base development project

After nearly two years of work sessions examining a plan to develop the base parking lots of Park City Mountain Resort into hotels, condos, and retail space, the end is in sight.

Public opposition to the project over the last two years has been fierce, led by community group RRAD, or the Responsible Resort Area Development Coalition. Most recently, RRAD launched a change.org petition to “force” PEG Companies, the project’s developer, to comply with Park City’s current land management code.

RRAD members have been vocal participants at planning commission meetings, drawing attention to what they say are shortcomings in the project’s design, open space, parking, transit, and circulation plans.

The ambitious project would add roughly 800,000 square feet of new density to the basa area. PEG and PCMR owner Vail Resorts also propose moving the surface parking underground, and adding new off-site parking, transit, and traffic circulation plans for the base area. PEG and Vail are asking for exceptions to city code in building height, setback, and parking requirements to accomplish this.

The petition states that its purpose is to encourage the planning commission and city council to vote “no” on the proposal.

Online petitions carry no legal weight and can only help organize supporters and put pressure on local officials. An online petition against the Dakota Pacific project in Summit County amassed over 4,000 signatures and helped pack the room for a Summit County Council hearing on the project last December.

As of Tuesday morning, just under 1,000 people have signed the RRAD petition.

Although a public hearing scheduled for March 23rd was postponed, the Park City Planning Commission has indicated that it could be ready to vote on the proposal in the coming months. PEG Companies has been pushing for a vote on the project since late 2021.