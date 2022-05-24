Park City Planning Commission takes up film studio housing project, Quinns annexation this week

Officially called the “Studio Crossing” project, a 300-unit housing project could transform the Utah Film Studios neighborhood. Developer Quinn Capital Partners will present its vision during a work session before the Park City Planning Commission on Wednesday.

An earlier version of the project was originally approved in 2012 as a large-scale film industry development. Plans included a film studio, hotel, amphitheater and commercial space totaling 374,000 square feet. After an extensive legal battle between the then-owners and Summit County, the land was annexed into Park City and the project was approved. But nothing was ever built apart from the studio space.

Current owners Crandall Capital want to take the project in a new direction.

The proposal is to now build up to 100 market rate housing units and 185 affordable units that would rent for an average of 80% of the area’s median income, or AMI.

Data from the Mountainlands Community Housing Trust says Summit County’s 2022 AMI is $94,000 for one person, or $134,000 for a family of four. Wasatch County’s is $75,000 per person or just over $108,000 for a family of four.

After months of meetings between Crandall Capital and Park City officials last year, the city council indicated last December it was interested in hearing more about the project through the planning commission process.

Wednesday’s discussion is a work session, so no votes will be taken. The goal of the work session is to figure out whether a public hearing on the project is warranted.

Also on Wednesday’s agenda is a public hearing on Park City’s plans to annex 1,200 acres of land east of the city near Richardson Flat.

In April, the planning commission told city staff that it wanted to see a soil analysis of the Richardson Flat land, which contains mine waste from Park City’s heyday as a mining town. Commissioners also wanted to explore land use options for the existing park and ride east of the city and the land surrounding the Highway 40 and SR 248 interchange before forwarding a recommendation to the city council.

The planning commission will also hold a public hearing and review proposed land management code amendments for fractional ownership of single-family homes. City staff are proposing code changes that clearly define single-family home fractional ownership uses, require a conditional use permit, restrict their use in certain residential neighborhoods, and require a business license for each fractional ownership.

The planning commission indicated earlier this month that it was willing to take action to regulate the practice, which is growing in popularity but angering neighbors of homes where fractional owners vacation among full-time residents.

Final approval for both the Quinn’s Junction annexation and fractional ownership code changes would be before the city council in June.

Wednesday’s meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Park City Council Chambers at city hall and will also be streamed online. A link to the full agenda is here.