Historic McPolin Barn opens its doors to show off that it's still standing after 100 years

Friends of the Farm member Patricia Stokes says the barn doors will be wide open Saturday evening. It’s just one of four days set aside this year to let people tour the historic barn, likely the most photographed scene in all of Park City. The event will be held from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. and tickets are on sale for $30.

“We'll be having a docent on the first floor and a docent on the second floor to help fill you in with the history of the barn," Stokes said. "There will be barbecue provided by Spencer's Smoking Grill. There will be music provided by Cold Creek, which is a high-energy bluegrass band.”

Tickets are available online at ParkCityRecreation.org. Once inside, visitors will be able to see how the barn was used by first the McPolin family, and then later by the Osguthorpes, who sold the barn and surrounding 50 acres to Park City in 1990 for nearly $4 million.

“It’s a dairy barn, so you go in – you'll see the original milking parlor, you'll get an understanding of how the cows were kept healthy, how the milk was kept chilled, until a horse and wagon came up from Salt Lake to pick it up and process it. You'll look at the improvements made by the Osguthorpes in the ‘50s," Stokes said. "If you enjoy history, particularly the history of Park City, this is a wonderful opportunity.”

There is no parking at the barn, so plan to walk, bike or take the bus. There is also a free shuttle running from the PC MARC.