53rd Annual Kimball Arts Festival returns next week

Every first weekend in August, Park City’s Main Street transforms from a bustling car-filled thoroughfare to a bustling art-filled street fair.

The Kimball Arts Festival runs Friday August 5th through Sunday, August 7th with artists from 28 states and three countries. The festival includes food trucks, live music and artisan tasting tents.

The first night is free for locals. Pre-registration is required for that - there will be no free tickets given out at the gates.

Kimball Arts Center Executive Director Aldy Milliken says this year will feature more new artists than in previous years.

“We've got 185 unique artists, 10 emerging artists, we've got 14 local artists, which represents about 7% of the entire fair," he said. "And then we've got first time artists: 54. So there's a lot of new artists and new work to see. That's something that we heard from our audiences last year is that we really want more new work to enjoy.”

Milliken says it takes months to go through the process of choosing artists for the fair.

“So artists submit to our staff and to our jury, and then they're vetted. It's probably over 1,000 artists at that we're looking at, and it's kind of incredible, it's 13 unique media," he said. "And so we have a committee that reviews all the things - it takes a long time. And then, and then artists are chosen and then we have a waiting list should someone not be able to attend.”

Megan A. McIntire owns Summit Gallery on lower Main Street. Her gallery has two artists participating in this year’s festival. She says it’s always a highly anticipated night for the art community.

“I think it's a really fun opportunity. I think it brings a lot of energy to the Street and Park City is such an art-centered community," he said. "And so to have this big event where everyone from the public can participate with local artists, and artists from all over the United States, I think it's just a really fun energetic event for the town.”

The art scene is the main player at the festival; music is the supporting cast. There are two stages this year. One’s on Heber Avenue and the other is at the top of Main Street in the Wasatch Brew Pub parking lot.

Main Street will be closed to vehicles. Parking is limited in China Bridge. Bikes and public transportation are highly recommended.

Tickets to the festival are $10 per person per day. Kids ages 5-17 are $5.

To register in advance for the free local’s night visit http://Kimballartsfestival.org