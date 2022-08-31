© 2022 KPCW

One-month delay in Joe Wrona court appearance

KPCW | By Carolyn Murray
Published August 31, 2022 at 12:39 PM MDT
2 Joe Wrona cropped.jpg
Leslie Thatcher
/
Joe Wrona

The next court date in the Summit County case charging Joe Wrona with rape was postponed again.

Park City Attorney Joe Wrona is facing charges of first-degree felony rape of his biological daughter after an alleged incident that occurred in March.

An original scheduling conference for August 1 was pushed to August 29.

A scheduling conference is the first time a defendant has an opportunity to discuss a case with prosecutors in court. In Utah’s legal process, the scheduling conference is a chance to resolve matters before they go to trial.

Wrona’s attorney, Greg Skordas, said in an email to KPCW that the decision to postpone the scheduling conference was at the request of both the prosecutor and defense. He said the prosecutor needed more time for discovery. Discovery is the process during which both sides exchange details on witnesses and evidence to be used at trial.

Skordas previously said Wrona denies the allegations. He remains free after surrendering his passport, and prosecutors said they do not believe he is a threat to public safety given his relationship with the alleged victim.

The scheduling conference is now set for September 26.

Tags

Park City Joe Wrona
Carolyn Murray
KPCW reporter Carolyn Murray covers Summit and Wasatch County School Districts. She also reports on wildlife and environmental stories, along with breaking news. Carolyn has been in town since the mid ‘80s and raised two daughters in Park City.
See stories by Carolyn Murray