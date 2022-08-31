One-month delay in Joe Wrona court appearance

Park City Attorney Joe Wrona is facing charges of first-degree felony rape of his biological daughter after an alleged incident that occurred in March.

An original scheduling conference for August 1 was pushed to August 29.

A scheduling conference is the first time a defendant has an opportunity to discuss a case with prosecutors in court. In Utah’s legal process, the scheduling conference is a chance to resolve matters before they go to trial.

Wrona’s attorney, Greg Skordas, said in an email to KPCW that the decision to postpone the scheduling conference was at the request of both the prosecutor and defense. He said the prosecutor needed more time for discovery. Discovery is the process during which both sides exchange details on witnesses and evidence to be used at trial.

Skordas previously said Wrona denies the allegations. He remains free after surrendering his passport, and prosecutors said they do not believe he is a threat to public safety given his relationship with the alleged victim.

The scheduling conference is now set for September 26.