© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Park City

Park City evacuation exercise Wednesday brings emergency drills to local streets

KPCW | By Kimberly Flores
Published September 27, 2022 at 1:31 PM MDT
PCFD-Engine-36-The-Truck-1.jpg
Park City Fire District
/
Park City Fire District and other emergency services will take part in the evacuation drill Wednesday.

Park City residents, don’t be alarmed if you see emergency vehicles and personnel running through town Wednesday morning.

A full-scale exercise to test the city’s emergency evacuation plan is happening from 9 am to 1 pm Wednesday.

About 60 volunteers alongside organizers from Park City Fire, Park City Police, Highway Patrol, Summit County Public Safety Dispatch and Utah Division of Emergency Management will take part in the drill.

A convoy of about 60 vehicles will leave lower Deer Valley and head towards Richardson Flat around 10:30 am.

Police officers will be stationed at major intersections along the route to direct traffic.

An AirMed helicopter will also take part in the drill, and fire and EMS will respond to a simulated incident at an unnamed commercial location within city limits.

Because it’s just a drill, residents should not contact emergency services.

Park City
Kimberly Flores
See stories by Kimberly Flores