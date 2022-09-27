Park City evacuation exercise Wednesday brings emergency drills to local streets

Park City residents, don’t be alarmed if you see emergency vehicles and personnel running through town Wednesday morning.

A full-scale exercise to test the city’s emergency evacuation plan is happening from 9 am to 1 pm Wednesday.

About 60 volunteers alongside organizers from Park City Fire, Park City Police, Highway Patrol, Summit County Public Safety Dispatch and Utah Division of Emergency Management will take part in the drill.

A convoy of about 60 vehicles will leave lower Deer Valley and head towards Richardson Flat around 10:30 am.

Police officers will be stationed at major intersections along the route to direct traffic.

An AirMed helicopter will also take part in the drill, and fire and EMS will respond to a simulated incident at an unnamed commercial location within city limits.

Because it’s just a drill, residents should not contact emergency services.

