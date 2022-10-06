Furniture store Arhaus to replace L.L. Bean on Park City’s Main Street

L.L. Bean moved out of its Main Street location in September, and Arhaus filed a business application with Park City Municipal the same month.

Arhaus is an American chain based just outside of Cleveland, Ohio that sells high-end furniture. It has many locations around the country. The Park City store will be the company’s first in Utah.

An opening date for the store hasn’t been announced.

Other changes are coming to the street. On upper Main Street, the ground level of the O.P. Rockwell building is set to be taken over by Kemo Sabe, a chic western apparel store that also has locations in Aspen and Jackson Hole.

That’s according to Shelley Marshall, the owner of Park City Desserts. Her company and neighbor J GO Gallery will be departing. She said her business was ordered to move out by the building’s owner, which is an LLC based in New York City. She said she received an eviction notice September 15, and is close to finding a new local home for her business.

