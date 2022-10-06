© 2022 KPCW

Furniture store Arhaus to replace L.L. Bean on Park City’s Main Street

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published October 6, 2022 at 4:19 PM MDT
The former L.L. Bean store on Main Street will soon be occupied again.

Furniture store Arhaus will move into the space at the intersection of Heber Ave. and Main Street in Old Town Park City.

L.L. Bean moved out of its Main Street location in September, and Arhaus filed a business application with Park City Municipal the same month.

Arhaus is an American chain based just outside of Cleveland, Ohio that sells high-end furniture. It has many locations around the country. The Park City store will be the company’s first in Utah.

An opening date for the store hasn’t been announced.

Other changes are coming to the street. On upper Main Street, the ground level of the O.P. Rockwell building is set to be taken over by Kemo Sabe, a chic western apparel store that also has locations in Aspen and Jackson Hole.

That’s according to Shelley Marshall, the owner of Park City Desserts. Her company and neighbor J GO Gallery will be departing. She said her business was ordered to move out by the building’s owner, which is an LLC based in New York City. She said she received an eviction notice September 15, and is close to finding a new local home for her business.

Park City
Parker Malatesta
Parker Malatesta covers Park City for KPCW. Before coming to NPR, he spent one year as a general assignment reporter for TownLift in Park City. He previously was the news editor at The News Record, the student paper at the University of Cincinnati. He loves running, reading, and urban planning.
