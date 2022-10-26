Joe Wrona’s court date delayed for third time

Joe Wrona faces charges of first-degree felony rape of his biological daughter. The charge stems from an alleged incident that occurred in March.

His initial scheduling conference was set for August 1st but has been postponed three times. The most recent delay was on October 24th when Third District Judge Richard Mrazik postponed the conference to December 5th.

A scheduling conference is the first time a defendant has an opportunity to discuss a case with prosecutors in court. In Utah’s legal process, the scheduling conference is a chance to resolve matters before a trial.

According to Wrona’s defense attorney Greg Skordas, there will be no further continuances and Mrazik will set a date for Wrona’s preliminary hearing on December 5th.

Skordas told KPCW the hearing was postponed because prosecutors have not given the defense all its discovery and police reports.

The Summit County Attorney’s Office declined to comment.

Wrona continues to live and work in Summit County and Skordas said he’s complied with the court’s pretrial orders. Skordas added that Wrona has suffered greatly because of the public nature of the proceedings and has been the subject of ridicule.

Wrona’s daughter was not present.