Joe Wrona’s court date delayed for third time

KPCW | By Andrea Buchanan
Published October 26, 2022 at 3:38 PM MDT
Wrona crop (2).jpg
KPCW
/
Joe Wrona pictured in 2016 in the KPCW studios.

Park City lawyer Joe Wrona was in court this week. His attorney told KPCW he asked the judge for more time to work on the case before a preliminary hearing.

Joe Wrona faces charges of first-degree felony rape of his biological daughter. The charge stems from an alleged incident that occurred in March.

His initial scheduling conference was set for August 1st but has been postponed three times. The most recent delay was on October 24th when Third District Judge Richard Mrazik postponed the conference to December 5th.

A scheduling conference is the first time a defendant has an opportunity to discuss a case with prosecutors in court. In Utah’s legal process, the scheduling conference is a chance to resolve matters before a trial.

According to Wrona’s defense attorney Greg Skordas, there will be no further continuances and Mrazik will set a date for Wrona’s preliminary hearing on December 5th.

Skordas told KPCW the hearing was postponed because prosecutors have not given the defense all its discovery and police reports.

The Summit County Attorney’s Office declined to comment.

Wrona continues to live and work in Summit County and Skordas said he’s complied with the court’s pretrial orders. Skordas added that Wrona has suffered greatly because of the public nature of the proceedings and has been the subject of ridicule.

Wrona’s daughter was not present.

Andrea Buchanan
Andrea moved to Park City in 2017 with two huskies, two kids and one husband… not in that order. Prior to working at KPCW, she spent decades in the entertainment industry – and racked up a few awards in the process for her work on “Behind the Music” and most recently for a film she produced for Lifetime, “Somebody’s Child: The Regina Louise Story.” She was featured on “Good Morning America” twice for her books which made best sellers lists in Dallas and Denver. She’s still hoping to write one that hits The New York Times list. She loves taking photos, loves the mountains, especially the fall, and is excited to be working with the amazing team at KPCW.
