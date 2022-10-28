© 2022 KPCW

Main Street to close at 2 p.m. Monday for Halloween

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published October 28, 2022 at 2:01 PM MDT
Halloween on Main
Renai Miller
/
Halloween festivities will return to Park City's Main Street on Monday.

Dogs are invited to attend.

The annual Howl-O-Ween on Main Street, hosted by the Historic Park City Alliance, returns on Monday from 3-6.

Main Street and Heber Avenue will close to vehicles from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday. Swede Alley will be one-way northbound during the same timeframe.

Halloween on Main has historically drawn large crowds to Main Street for all-age fun, with droves of costumed holiday lovers strolling and merchants dispensing candy.

Dogs are allowed at the event, and they are also invited to take public transit with their owners.

Free parking with transit to Old Town is available at Park City Mountain, Canyons Village, and Deer Valley Resort. Parking will also be available at the high school starting at 3:30 p.m.

The Sandridge lots off of Marsac Avenue are also free, but they are expected to fill quickly.

Parking at China Bridge during the event will cost $15. The garage will only be accessible through the Marsac Avenue entrance.

Park City special event staff encourage people to use public transit in an effort to reduce traffic congestion in Old Town.

Park City
Parker Malatesta
Parker Malatesta covers Park City for KPCW. Before coming to NPR, he spent one year as a general assignment reporter for TownLift in Park City. He previously was the news editor at The News Record, the student paper at the University of Cincinnati. He loves running, reading, and urban planning.
See stories by Parker Malatesta