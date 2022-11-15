Woodward Park City opening this Friday

It will feature seven tubing lanes and a surface lift-serviced jib park complete with free hot chocolate and cookies, a film premiere and a few pro skiers and snowboarders might drop in.

Starting Saturday, Nov. 19, tubing and on-snow access begins at 9 a.m. daily and continues into the evening with night skiing, riding and tubing until 7 p.m. Woodward's indoor action sports Hub is open year-round from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Hot Laps quad lift and additional on-snow terrain is expected to open before Thanksgiving. Skier services including ski and snowboard lessons will be available once the Hot Laps lift opens for the season.

In recent years Woodward has expanded and evolved its facilities and experiences including the development of Woodward Park City which is now designated as an official training center for U.S. Ski & Snowboard athletes.

Woodward said one of its future priorities is a focus on inclusion and women’s empowerment in action sports. It has established a Women in Action Sports Advisory Council which will include female professional snowboarders, skateboarders and other leaders with a shared vision for growing female participation in action sports.