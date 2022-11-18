World Ski Awards crowns Deer Valley best U.S. ski resort

Deer Valley's Senior Communications Manager Emily Summers told KPCW industry professionals and guests have voted the resort to the top spot every year since the World Ski Awards launched in 2013.

The ski-only destination rose above 17 U.S. finalists to claim the 2022 title including Utah's Alta Ski Area, Park City Mountain, Snowbasin and Snowbird.

Deer Valley boasts 21 chairlifts, 103 ski runs, six bowls, 300 annual inches of powder, 2,026 acres of alpine skiing, limited lift ticket sales, 14 restaurants, three day lodges, hundreds of luxury accommodations and a renowned Ski School and Children’s Center.

“On behalf of our staff, who go above and beyond for our guests each day, and the community of Park City where we call home, thank you to all who supported us with your votes," Deer Valley Resort President & Chief Operating Officer Todd Bennett said. "We’re off to our best snow season in decades and commit to diligently continue our tradition of first-class service for every guest looking to make lifelong memories on our mountain.”

Deer Valley plans to open for the 2022 season on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

