Vail Resorts CEO says staffing levels are up from last season

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published December 1, 2022 at 3:38 PM MST
Vail Kirsten Lynch
Vail Resorts
/
Vail Resorts owns Canyons and Park City Mountain Resort. Pictured is Vail Resorts CEO Kirsten Lynch.

In a company-wide email to employees, Vail Resorts CEO Kirsten Lynch wrote that hiring is ahead of schedule, and they continue to seek opportunities for affordable housing.

Lynch wrote that the company, which owns Park City Mountain, is seeing “significantly higher staffing levels overall than last season.”

She said hiring at all of the company’s resorts is “on track to enable full operations of lifts and mountain terrain, plus resume normal operations of important guest experiences such as our restaurants, lodging, ski and ride school, and retail and rental locations.”

Lynch added that hiring is still ongoing. In the email, the CEO called the lack of availability of affordable housing the “greatest challenge” Vail faces to achieve full staffing.

Park City Mountain is leasing hundreds of units in the new Slopeside Village affordable housing project in Canyons Village. A portion of those beds are expected to be available by New Year’s, according to resort VP and COO Deirdra Walsh.

In Vail, Colorado, the company is battling with the city over a 23-acre parcel they’d like to build 160 workforce apartments on. The town council initially green-lit the project, but later stepped back after environmentalists said the construction would impact the bighorn sheep that have historically grazed in the area.

Midway through last season, Lynch conceded in an email that the company was struggling with staffing. A short time later, Vail announced it was raising its minimum wage from $15 to $20 per hour. The company is offering additional benefits to employees this season, including a 40% discount at retail shops.

In an interview with CNBC in November, Lynch said hiring is a top priority for Vail. She also said the company is interested in acquiring more resorts in Europe.

Vail purchased a majority stake in Switzerland’s Andermatt-Sedrun earlier this year, marking the company’s first steps across the Atlantic.

Park City
Parker Malatesta
Parker Malatesta
