Vail CEO says "there are actions that need to be taken" this ski season

In an email to Vail Resort employees Friday, Chief Executive Officer Kirsten Lynch thanked them for their tireless work, and acknowledged staffing issues and COVID have created a dynamic that has been tough on workers.

Lynch has been CEO for two months. During that time, she says she has been listening to feedback from staff and reading surveys. She realizes there are “unique lessons for our company and plenty of opportunities to improve.” And, based on what she has seen and heard so far, it is clear action needs to be taken this season and she will “share more thoughts on that soon.”

She said employees should be “proud” of the growth in pass sales, and the recent 20% price reduction made skiing and riding more accessible and affordable.

Lynch noted that late snowfall and staffing limitations have created challenges for guests, too, and adding new resorts to Vail’s portfolio has been a “clunky” process and the company has made missteps. However, Lynch stated there are also examples of where the company has provided guests a wonderful holiday season in the mountains, even amid all the obstacles.

Finally, Lynch added that no company is perfect, and Vail Resorts is willing to change.

Below is Lynch's email: