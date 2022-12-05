Uphill travel now open at Park City Mountain

Uphill travel is free, and runs from 6 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. each day.

Skinning is available on Homerun from the bottom of the First Time lift to the angle station, close to where the Town Lift unloads. It is not allowed on the Canyons side.

The ski area is not maintained for uphill access and trails are not patrolled outside normal ski area operating hours; therefore, emergency services may not be available for uphill users.

While out, people may also encounter vehicles, trail maintenance, snowmaking, and other hazards not typically present when the resort is open.

It’s recommended that people wear bright, reflective clothing and head lamps.

People skinning should also plan to be out of the Mountain Village parking lot by 8:30 a.m., which is when parking reservations begin at the base area.

Park City Mountain began allowing uphill travel in the winter of 2016, and it’s not a given at every resort. Last season, Aspen Skiing Company announced that it would begin charging users $69 for an uphill pass, in line with a similar move at Arapahoe Basin in Colorado.

Deer Valley does not allow skinning within resort boundaries.

Uphill travel is also available at Brighton and Solitude in Big Cottonwood Canyon, but terrain was not open for skinning as of Monday. Alta in Little Cottonwood Canyon allows uphill travel outside its operating season.