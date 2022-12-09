NBC’s Today Show coming to Park City

The show’s holiday series has visited locations from Lahaska, Pennsylvania to Woodstock, Illinois — showcasing small town holiday spirit and local businesses.

Filming of Park City’s turn in the spotlight will be at the intersection of Main Street and Heber Avenue at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Park City Mayor Nann Worel said she learned about the show coming to town on Thursday, and hopes residents turn out to represent their city.

“I invite the entire Park City community to join us at the corner of Heber and Main at six o’clock in the morning," Mayor Worel said.

"It’ll be a great way to start your day, bring your coffee out there, and we want a great showing as the Today show comes and celebrates our merriest Main Street in America.”

The Today show is one of the country’s most watched morning news programs.