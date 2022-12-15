Park City Planning Commission to review transit piece of Deer Valley’s proposed Snow Park project

The over 1,300 parking spaces across from Deer Valley’s Snow Park Lodge is the largest free lot in Park City. Its days could be numbered.

The resort has made clear in its base area redevelopment designs that paid parking is coming. For the additional buildings they want to construct, they expect to have about 450 fewer parking spaces than what the city’s code requires. According to a staff report, Deer Valley has said it can build the roughly 2,200 required stalls if the planning commission does not grant the parking exceptions.

Under the proposal, the Silver Lake and Carpenter lifts would be pulled into the main village, allowing for easier access. Silver Lake would be turned into a gondola. Deer Valley Vice President of Resort Planning Hannah Tyler said the new location of Silver Lake’s base is optimal for connections if aerial transit ever becomes a city-wide public transit option.

While the changes are ambitious, they have run into public scrutiny. 30 Deer Valley area HOAs have stated that they are in favor of the redevelopment, but they have a problem with one element of the project.

The resort is asking the city to grant it a portion of Deer Valley Drive West near the Trails End subdivision that the city currently holds right-of-way on. Alterra Director of Development Jake Romney said that’s needed for the traffic flow to work with the new ski-in/ski-out base area.

Doe Pass Road, which connects the east and west sides of Deer Valley Drive, would become the new entrance to the resort. A new transit center would sit at the intersection of Doe Pass and Deer Valley Drive East. Pedestrian and bike lane improvements are also in the plan.

Deer Valley Resort / The red section of Deer Valley Drive is the portion of the road the resort wants the city to vacate.

Romney said that without the right-of-way vacation by the city, developers will have to go back to the drawing board.

In written comments to the planning commission, residents say the new traffic circulation will increase congestion, and the resort shouldn’t seek any exceptions outside of what has previously been approved by the city. Locals say the right-of-way vacation isn't justified, and changing code for such a large project sets a dangerous precedent. Many HOA residents say they also don't think one of largest ski area operators in the world should get free land.

Deer Valley has had an approved Master Planned Development with Park City since 1977 that includes developing the Snow Park parking lots. The resort sought to redevelop its base area in 2007, but took a step back during the recession.

Rossi Hill resident Christina Schiebler launched an online survey earlier this year called “Protect The Loop” to collect feedback on the resort’s plans from locals, tourists, and workers. The survey organizers will reveal results at Monday’s meeting during the public hearing.

Gary Jackson has owned a place at the St. Regis for six years, and attended an open house Wednesday that showed off the resort’s new base concept, which could be finished in time for the 2030 Olympics.

“It seems like it's pretty well thought-out,” Jackson said. “In terms of the impact for transportation and just creating a better experience for improving Deer Valley, and also considering how it’s going to impact the community.”

The special meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. at The Prospector Theater, located at 2175 Sidewinder Drive. It’s a work session; the commission won't take any action. The next work session is scheduled for January 18.

A link to the staff report can be found here.