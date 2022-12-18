Diggins breaks world record, Brennan makes podium

Great news from Davos, Switzerland Sunday morning for the U.S. Nordic ski team.

Jessie Diggins won the 20km freestyle race by 5.5 seconds, and broke the U.S. record with her 14th career individual win. Diggins now holds the record for the most World Cup victories by an American woman. She shared the previous record with 2018 Olympic champion and teammate Kikkan Randall.

Park City athlete Rosie Brennan was third in the race for her first podium since last December, making Sunday's 20km race the first podium with two Americans since Diggins and Brennan won first and second in back-to-back Tour de Ski stages in January 2021.

U.S. Ski & Snowboard / Rosie Brennan is a graduate of Park City High School

Diggins wrote on her Instagram page that she was focused on racing, she didn’t blink enough on the downhill and froze her contact lenses in her eyes. She added that she is okay and will not have any lasting damage. Diggins also noted that she is “thrilled and honored to set a new American record for World Cup victories,” and added, “It doesn’t happen without a strong team.”