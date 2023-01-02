75-year-old Utah skier dies on New Year's day

Emergency responders received a medical call sometime before noon on Sunday reporting the incident.

The 75-year-old man is from Utah. According to a statement from Park City Mountain, ski patrol responded to a medical incident on an advanced trail in the Dream Peak area of the resort. He was transported down the mountain in a toboggan to an ambulance access location by the ski patrol. Medical crews at the bottom of the mountain provided medical care but he was pronounced deceased on site.

The preliminary assessment is that the man died of a heart attack.

In a prepared statement Deirdra Walsh Park City Mountain vice president and chief operating officer said Park City Mountain ski patrol and the entire Vail Resorts family extend their deepest sympathy and support to the guest’s family and friends.

No additional details about the man's identity are available at this time.