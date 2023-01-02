© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Park City

75-year-old Utah skier dies on New Year's day

KPCW | By Leslie Thatcher
Published January 2, 2023 at 11:38 AM MST
Park City Mountain lifts
JESSIE VANDERLINDEN | Park City Mountain
/
Park City Mountain
A Utah skier suffers a suspected heart attack on the slopes of Park City Mountain New Year's day.

A male skier died at Park City Mountain Resort on Sunday, but not from a ski-related crash or accident.

Emergency responders received a medical call sometime before noon on Sunday reporting the incident.

The 75-year-old man is from Utah. According to a statement from Park City Mountain, ski patrol responded to a medical incident on an advanced trail in the Dream Peak area of the resort. He was transported down the mountain in a toboggan to an ambulance access location by the ski patrol. Medical crews at the bottom of the mountain provided medical care but he was pronounced deceased on site.

The preliminary assessment is that the man died of a heart attack.

In a prepared statement Deirdra Walsh Park City Mountain vice president and chief operating officer said Park City Mountain ski patrol and the entire Vail Resorts family extend their deepest sympathy and support to the guest’s family and friends.

No additional details about the man's identity are available at this time.

Tags
Park City Park City Mountain
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
See stories by Leslie Thatcher