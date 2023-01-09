Park City residents can weigh in on UDOT plan for Kimball Junction
An open house Tuesday evening for Park City will let Summit County residents weigh in on UDOT’s plan to redesign the I-80-Kimball Junction interchange.
The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) is looking at major changes to Kimball Junction, an area of Summit County increasingly clogged with traffic.
Just as the traffic can be heavy all the way into Park City, UDOT is eyeing changes to the entire 224 corridor between Kimball and the Olympic Parkway.
UDOT is considering three options. With the help of the public, UDOT will decide between a split-diamond interchange and intersection improvements; grade-separated intersections with one-way frontage roads to I-80; or the budget option - intersection improvements with pedestrian enhancements.
To figure it out, they’re asking for local opinion.
The public comment period runs through Jan, 27. Those interested can attend the open house Tuesday, Jan. 10 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Ecker Hill Middle School.
A virtual public meeting is scheduled the following day, Wednesday, Jan. 11 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. here.