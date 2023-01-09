© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Park City

Park City residents can weigh in on UDOT plan for Kimball Junction

KPCW | By Kimberly Flores
Published January 9, 2023 at 1:47 PM MST
Kimball Junction UDOT study area
Utah Department of Transportation
Kimball Junction study area.

An open house Tuesday evening for Park City will let Summit County residents weigh in on UDOT’s plan to redesign the I-80-Kimball Junction interchange.

The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) is looking at major changes to Kimball Junction, an area of Summit County increasingly clogged with traffic.

Just as the traffic can be heavy all the way into Park City, UDOT is eyeing changes to the entire 224 corridor between Kimball and the Olympic Parkway.

UDOT is considering three options. With the help of the public, UDOT will decide between a split-diamond interchange and intersection improvements; grade-separated intersections with one-way frontage roads to I-80; or the budget option - intersection improvements with pedestrian enhancements.

Alternative A: Split-diamond interchange with intersection improvements
Utah Department of Transportation
/
Utah Department of Transportation
Alternative A: Split-diamond interchange with intersection improvements.
- Provides new access points, better traffic dispersion and direct access into Kimball Junction on the south side of I-80.
- Pedestrian tunnel would increase connectivity and comfort.
- Improves travel time and mobility.
- Minimizes queuing onto I-80.
Alternative B: Grade-separated intersections with one-way frontage roads to the I-80 interchange - Kimball Junction
Utah Department of Transportation
/
Utah Department of Transportation
Alternative B: Grade-separated intersections with one-way frontage roads to the I-80 interchange.
- Increase walking comfort by decreasing volume of traffic next to and crossing pedestrian/bicycle routes.
- By depressing the roadway through Kimball Junction, there would be fewer visual impacts.
- Improves travel time and mobility.
- Minimizes queuing onto I-80.
Alternative C: Intersection improvements with pedestrian enhancements - Kimball Junction
Utah Department of Transportation
/
Utah Department of Transportation
Alternative C: Intersection improvements with pedestrian enhancements.
- Pedestrian tunnel would increase connectivity and comfort.
- Improves travel time and mobility.
- People would be incentivized to have additional occupants in vehicle.
- Minimizes queuing onto I-80.

To figure it out, they’re asking for local opinion.

The public comment period runs through Jan, 27. Those interested can attend the open house Tuesday, Jan. 10 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Ecker Hill Middle School.

A virtual public meeting is scheduled the following day, Wednesday, Jan. 11 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. here.

Submit your comments here.

Tags
Park City Kimball JunctionUDOT
Kimberly Flores
See stories by Kimberly Flores
Related Content