© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Park City

Rally car icon Ken Block ‘loved the state of Utah’ and shared it with the world

KPCW | By Salt Lake Tribune
Published January 9, 2023 at 4:03 PM MST
Jan 23 Ken Block appreciation Tribune.jpg
(Christian Palma | AP)
/
Hoonigan Racing Division driver Ken Block, right, signs autographs at the end of the Mexico Rally in Leon, Mexico, Sunday, March 10, 2013.

The 55-year-old who died in a snowmobile accident last week used his huge YouTube following to entertain and show off some of the state’s best terrain.

Everything Ken Block did was an adventure and everywhere he went was a thrill-seeker’s dream.

He drifted through the streets of London in a modified Mustang. He took flight off the steep hills of San Francisco in a Ford Fiesta. He rallied through the snow in Sweden and the deserts of Mexico.

But he called Utah home.

The founder of the DC Shoes company, a five-time X Games medalist and rally car icon, died Monday afternoon in a snowmobile accident in the Mill Hollow area of Wasatch County. Police said he was riding “on a steep slope when the snowmobile upended, landing on top of him.”

During his action-packed life, the 55-year-old started a YouTube channel where he entertained and informed his nearly 2 million subscribers about his craft, while also introducing them to some of the best terrain Utah has to offer — from Hell’s Revenge and Gemini Bridges in Moab; to the Coral Pink Sand Dunes, slot canyons and his favorite UTV road in Kanab.

Find the full report here.

Park City
Salt Lake Tribune
See stories by Salt Lake Tribune