Rally car icon Ken Block ‘loved the state of Utah’ and shared it with the world
The 55-year-old who died in a snowmobile accident last week used his huge YouTube following to entertain and show off some of the state’s best terrain.
Everything Ken Block did was an adventure and everywhere he went was a thrill-seeker’s dream.
He drifted through the streets of London in a modified Mustang. He took flight off the steep hills of San Francisco in a Ford Fiesta. He rallied through the snow in Sweden and the deserts of Mexico.
But he called Utah home.
The founder of the DC Shoes company, a five-time X Games medalist and rally car icon, died Monday afternoon in a snowmobile accident in the Mill Hollow area of Wasatch County. Police said he was riding “on a steep slope when the snowmobile upended, landing on top of him.”
During his action-packed life, the 55-year-old started a YouTube channel where he entertained and informed his nearly 2 million subscribers about his craft, while also introducing them to some of the best terrain Utah has to offer — from Hell’s Revenge and Gemini Bridges in Moab; to the Coral Pink Sand Dunes, slot canyons and his favorite UTV road in Kanab.