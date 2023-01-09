Rally car icon Ken Block ‘loved the state of Utah’ and shared it with the world

Everything Ken Block did was an adventure and everywhere he went was a thrill-seeker’s dream.

He drifted through the streets of London in a modified Mustang. He took flight off the steep hills of San Francisco in a Ford Fiesta. He rallied through the snow in Sweden and the deserts of Mexico.

But he called Utah home.

The founder of the DC Shoes company, a five-time X Games medalist and rally car icon, died Monday afternoon in a snowmobile accident in the Mill Hollow area of Wasatch County. Police said he was riding “on a steep slope when the snowmobile upended, landing on top of him.”

During his action-packed life, the 55-year-old started a YouTube channel where he entertained and informed his nearly 2 million subscribers about his craft, while also introducing them to some of the best terrain Utah has to offer — from Hell’s Revenge and Gemini Bridges in Moab; to the Coral Pink Sand Dunes, slot canyons and his favorite UTV road in Kanab.

