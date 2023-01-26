© 2023 KPCW

No leads in stolen bear statue investigation

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published January 26, 2023 at 2:12 PM MST
A Park Meadows bear that was stolen this week hasn’t turned up yet, and police don’t have any tips.

A coffee-sipping bear statue that lived on Meadows Drive has been stolen — again.

Someone discovered it was missing earlier this week.

The bear is a four-foot tall, 60-pound bronze statue. A similar statue was stolen in October 2018.

After the 2018 theft, the owner of bear #1 paid a local artist $8,000 to have another one made. Despite securing the new bear to a large boulder with heavy bolts and adhesive, someone made off with it.

The stolen bear has received significant attention on social media. But Park City Police Lt. Jay Randall said that hasn't translated to any tips.

Anyone with information on the bear’s whereabouts should call the Park City Police Department at (435) 615-5500.

Parker Malatesta
Parker Malatesta covers Park City for KPCW. Before coming to NPR, he spent one year as a general assignment reporter for TownLift in Park City. He previously was the news editor at The News Record, the student paper at the University of Cincinnati. He loves running, reading, and urban planning.
