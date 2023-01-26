No leads in stolen bear statue investigation

A coffee-sipping bear statue that lived on Meadows Drive has been stolen — again.

Someone discovered it was missing earlier this week.

The bear is a four-foot tall, 60-pound bronze statue. A similar statue was stolen in October 2018.

After the 2018 theft, the owner of bear #1 paid a local artist $8,000 to have another one made. Despite securing the new bear to a large boulder with heavy bolts and adhesive, someone made off with it.

The stolen bear has received significant attention on social media. But Park City Police Lt. Jay Randall said that hasn't translated to any tips.

Anyone with information on the bear’s whereabouts should call the Park City Police Department at (435) 615-5500.