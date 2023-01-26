Those Park City bus signs might actually work soon

Tired of looking at those digital signs at bus stops that don’t display any information? Help may be on the way.

Next month the Park City Council could decide to replace the non-functioning signs at bus stops around town.

Outside of a couple, the digital signs aren’t working, and haven’t been for awhile. That’s because they were designed for 3G cellular technology. When networks began upgrading to 4G in 2019, the sign hardware did not support that, rendering them useless.

With the help of a federal grant covering most of the cost, Park City will only have to spend a little over $75,000 to bring in a plethora of new signs. While the city was awarded the grant several years ago, staff intentionally waited because they wanted to align the signs with the technology on the city’s six new electric buses.

If the city council approves the purchase, the Old Town Transit Center wouls get eight new digital programmable signs at each route station.

Park City Municipal Corporation / Example of the route sign that would be installed at each bay at the Old Town Transit Center.

The transit center would also get two multi-frame computers to display additional information like news, events, weather, and traffic.

The stops at Fresh Market and Park Ave. Condos would also get multi-frame displays and new route signs.

10 tablet-based displays that contain basic information would be installed at smaller stops, such as the MARC, the high school, and the library.

Park City Municipal Corporation / Example of the signs that would be placed at less-frequented stops like the MARC.

Franklin Williams, who works in IT at Park City Municipal, said the new signs are a “game changer,” as they will allow the city to update them on the fly, such as when normal service gets disrupted.