Normal traffic patterns returning for remainder of Sundance

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published January 27, 2023 at 9:57 AM MST
IMG_8651.jpg
Parker Malatesta
/
Main Street on Saturday, Jan. 21, during the first weekend of the Sundance Film Festival.

The Park City Police Department altered its traffic plan for the remainder of the Sundance Film Festival.

Normal parking and traffic patterns are back in Old Town, including two-way traffic on Main Street, Swede Alley, and Park Avenue starting Friday morning.

The Park City Police Department made changes last weekend, and is tweaking the traffic flow again.

What to know:

Park Avenue and Hillside Avenue (private-access only) will be monitored and staffed like last weekend.

Peak Day parking rates also return this weekend.

The Brew Pub Parking Lot returns to normal parking on Friday, Jan. 27.

Drop and load and staging zones were reinstated Friday.

The Bob Wells Parking Lot will return to normal parking on Saturday, Jan. 28.

The South Marsac drop-off operation will continue through the end of day on Sunday, Jan. 29.

Ride-share (Uber, Lyft) pick-up and drop-off on Swede Alley will remain in place until end of day Sunday.

The Park City Library Theatre and parking restrictions at the library and

Mawhinney Lots (across from library) will remain in place through Feb. 5.

Those with business permits can still park in the Flagpole, North Marsac, or Gateway lots. They may also park in China Bridge, which has entry available from both Marsac Ave. and Swede Alley.

“Thank you for your ongoing support of our efforts to protect our community and keep you moving,” Park City Police Chief Wade Carpenter said.

Text “RIDEON” to 888777 to receive real-time information about parking and travel impacts.

Learn more about public transportation options on Park City Transit’s website.

Increased transit for Sundance continues, including service to/from Richardson Flat Park-and-Ride, from 5:45 a.m. to 2:00 a.m.

All transit services will go back to the regular winter schedule on Sunday, Jan. 29, including Richardson Flat from 6:45 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Main Street trolley service should return on Sunday, January 29.

Parker Malatesta
Parker Malatesta covers Park City for KPCW. Before coming to NPR, he spent one year as a general assignment reporter for TownLift in Park City. He previously was the news editor at The News Record, the student paper at the University of Cincinnati. He loves running, reading, and urban planning.
