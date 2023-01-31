FIS World Cup at Deer Valley starts Thursday

The mogul competition will start the action Thursday, followed by aerials on Friday, and dual moguls — the newest freestyle Olympic discipline — on Saturday.

Finals each day take place at 7:30 p.m. Start times vary daily (the complete World Cup schedule can be found at the bottom of this report).

Many U.S. Olympians who were a part of the 2022 Beijing Games will be competing, including locals Cole McDonald and Nick Page.

McDonald explained to KPCW the complex scoring system for the moguls competition that he’ll be a part of.

“60% of your score is composed of your skiing,” McDonald said. “That’s your style, how well you turn, if your knees are together. And then 20% has to do with your jumps, and then 20% is your speed. So it’s a combination of all those three aspects… You pretty much have to have the whole package to have a winning run, so it’s a pretty interesting sport.”

He trains at Deer Valley, and the event played a key role in encouraging him to get into mogul skiing.

“I always grew up watching this Deer Valley World Cup happening, and it’s been a really important part of my life just coming up every year, always being in awe of the amazing, talented skiers that are coming down the course,” McDonald said.

Other Olympians competing at the event include Jaelin Kauf, Olivia Giaccio, and Chris Lillis.

Spectating is open to the public and free.

Park City Municipal is making a few transportation changes ahead of the event.

From 2:45 p.m. to 10:55 p.m, Thursday through Sunday, the 6 Silver bus from the Richardson Flat park and ride will run directly to the Snow Park base area (it typically only goes to the Old Town Transit Center).

Other buses that access Deer Valley include the Red, Green, Yellow, Blue, Teal, and High Valley’s 101 route.

Download the myStop app to track routes:

iPhone

Google

—-

Park City Transportation Operations Manager Andrew Leatham said they expect the Snow Park lot to be completely full each day of the event. Public transit is highly encouraged. Leatham recommended not driving around town between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

In order to prioritize transit in the evenings, vehicle traffic will be directed to go clockwise around the Deer Valley Dr. loop between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Buses will go counter-clockwise during that timeframe.

“The places where we allow overflow parking are different also to prioritize transit," said Park City Special Events Director Jenny Diersen.

"So as Deer Valley staff directs, if they go into overflow, parking will be allowed on the opposite side of the loop — which I think is just northwest of the Solamere neighborhood.”

Deer Valley is also asking people to use the Snow Park tunnel underneath the base to keep pedestrians away from street traffic.

There is a no-bag policy at the event, except clear plastic bags smaller than 12” x 6” x 12” and/or small clutch bags (4.5” x 6.5”).

The world cup will be streamed live on Outside Magazine’s online platform Outside+. Highlights will be shown on CNBC Saturday at 11 a.m., and on NBC on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Full schedule:

Thursday, February 2, 2023 – Moguls FIS World Cup

2:25 p.m. Women’s Moguls Qualifications

4:45 p.m. Men’s Moguls Qualifications

7:30 p.m. Women’s and Men’s Moguls Finals

8:50 p.m. Awards

Friday, February 3, 2023 – Aerials FIS World Cup

3:30 p.m. Women’s Aerials Qualifications

5:35 p.m. Men’s Aerials Qualifications

7:30 p.m. Women’s and Men’s Aerials Finals

8:40 p.m. Awards

Saturday, February 5, 2023 – Dual Moguls FIS World Cup

4:15 p.m. Women’s and Men’s Dual Moguls Preliminary Rounds

7:30 p.m. Women’s and Men’s Dual Moguls Finals

8:55 p.m. Awards