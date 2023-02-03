© 2023 KPCW

FIS Freestyle International World Cup continues at Deer Valley

KPCW | By Jack Footer
Published February 3, 2023 at 4:06 PM MST
2023 Intermountain Healthcare Freestyle International FIS Ski World Cup at Deer Valley Resort Aerials Training Photo: Steven Kornreich/U.S. Ski Team @usskiteam // @steven_kornreich
Steven Kornriech Photography
/
2023 Intermountain Healthcare Freestyle International FIS Ski World Cup at Deer Valley Resort Aerials Training Photo: Steven Kornreich/U.S. Ski Team @usskiteam // @steven_kornreich

Today is day two of the 2023 Intermountain Health Freestyle International World Cup at Deer Valley, which includes the aerials competition.

Action starts at 3:30 p.m. with the women’s qualifications. Men’s qualifications are at 5:35 p.m. Women’s and men’s finals begin at 7:30 p.m. Award ceremony is at 8:40 p.m.

Yesterday saw the moguls competition. On the men’s side, Parkite Dylan Marcellini took 4th with a run score of 72.77, which is 12.58 behind Matt Graham of Australia, who placed first.

On the women's side, Park City’s Alli Macuga took 12th with a run score of 69.20. Jakara Anthony of Australia was the top finisher with a run score of 80.15.

Competitions wrap up tomorrow with Dual Moguls.

Events are free for spectators. However, the city recommends people take public transit as parking lots will fill up quickly.

Those who can’t make it to Deer Valley can watch from home on Outside magazine’s online service Outside+.

A link to view the complete event schedule is available here

Jack Footer
