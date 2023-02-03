FIS Freestyle International World Cup continues at Deer Valley

Action starts at 3:30 p.m. with the women’s qualifications. Men’s qualifications are at 5:35 p.m. Women’s and men’s finals begin at 7:30 p.m. Award ceremony is at 8:40 p.m.

Yesterday saw the moguls competition. On the men’s side, Parkite Dylan Marcellini took 4th with a run score of 72.77, which is 12.58 behind Matt Graham of Australia, who placed first.

On the women's side, Park City’s Alli Macuga took 12th with a run score of 69.20. Jakara Anthony of Australia was the top finisher with a run score of 80.15.

Competitions wrap up tomorrow with Dual Moguls.

Events are free for spectators. However, the city recommends people take public transit as parking lots will fill up quickly.

Those who can’t make it to Deer Valley can watch from home on Outside magazine’s online service Outside+.