Kimball Junction library to open Sundays in pilot program to measure interest

Summit County libraries have never been open on Sundays but that’s changing, at least for March and April, when the Kimball Junction library will open for four hours on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Summit County Library Director Dan Compton said there’s not a budget to do this but there appears to be a demand for it based on their recent strategic planning.

“We got a lot of feedback from the community and one of the big requests was that at least the Kimball Junction branch be open on Sundays," he said. "We've requested funding and haven't been granted funding yet for that. So we as a library board and staff decided, you know what, let's try something different. Let's try this pilot program and just open on Sundays in March and April and we'll see if community members come, if they show up in good numbers. And I think that'll give us some good data that we can take to the budget committee and the county council.”

Compton said they’re using existing budget to pay a few staff members to work the extra hours. While the Friends of the Library group could help fund the extra hours temporarily, he said it really needs to be funded by the annual budget.

As a resident of North Summit County, councilmember Tonja Hanson said the Coalville library is essentially open 24 hours a day as long as residents with library cards register in advance.

“In Coalville, it's open 24 hours a day if you have a code to get in the library,” Hanson said. “So, people are going in, you know, after work, in the middle of night if they can't sleep, whatever, and they're getting a lot of folks going into that library on that program.”

After seeing success with a book locker in Henefer, Compton said two new outdoor book lockers have been installed at the Kimball Junction and Kamas library branches.

“Basically, it allows our patrons to pick up their holds whenever it is convenient for them 24/7,” Compton said. “These are both located outside so you do not have to get access to the building to get to your holds. And all you need is your library card. And when you place a hold, you just need to select those locations. So, you would choose 'locker Kamas' or 'locker KJ' for Kimball Junction as your pickup location and we will load those up and all you have to do is just come in, scan your card and the doors will pop open with your materials.”

While the Henefer book locker is located inside, he said they found that they could purchase two outdoor lockers for even less money than one indoor locker.

“These are rated to work well outdoors and withstand the elements up to, I think, -20 degrees and up to 120 degree," he said. "They're tested and have survived well in cold climates.”

Compton said notification of items in a locker are sent via email and/or text. Once the message is delivered, he said patrons have a week to pick up the books or they go back on the shelf.