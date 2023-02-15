Transit updates, water rate discussion, Bonanza Park study on packed Park City Council agenda

The transportation department will give a mid-winter update on public transit use, which is approaching pre-pandemic levels.

The department is also looking for direction from the council on whether to launch a year-round bus route from the Richardson Flat park and ride during rush hour.

Transportation staff will also discuss new data on parking with the council.

The number of parking tickets issued in residential areas has more than doubled in January and February compared to the last two years. Deputy city manager Sarah Pearce said that’s a result of increased enforcement.

Up for approval later in the meeting is the purchase of 15 new electric buses. Park City would pay just under $3 million, with most of the cost being covered by federal grants. Eight of the buses will be transferred to High Valley Transit, which is Summit County’s transportation arm.

The council is also going to talk about how the city bills people for the water they use.

City manager Matt Dias said the goal is to encourage people to conserve.

“All customers actually will hopefully experience a change," Dias said.

"Generally, customers with low water use may see an actual decrease in costs, and customers with a high water use will see an increase in costs.”

The largest fee increases would be for commercial users, who account for about a third of Park City’s water use.

The council could also approve a new interlocal agreement with Basin Recreation outlining funding for the Park City Ice Arena. Basin Rec has agreed to pay an additional $16,000 annually, but it rejected the city’s request for a one-time payment of $275,000 for upgrades. The ice arena is currently going through an assessment to determine what maintenance and replacements are needed most.

Later the council could vote to approve a contract with planning firm MKSK to conduct a study on city-owned land in Bonanza Park that had been envisioned as an arts and culture district. It would be part of the new general plan being crafted for the entire Bonanza Park neighborhood.

A previous study on the district was done in 2017, but plans were eventually scrapped amid concerns with the price tag.

The city council expressed interest in going back to the drawing board at its retreat last fall, given that some community values may have changed since the pandemic.

The meeting Thursday begins at 3 p.m. in council chambers at the Marsac Building. The agenda and a link to attend virtually can be found here.