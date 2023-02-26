Winter Storm Warning in effect through Wednesday

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Storming Warning for Park City and Heber City, from 11 a.m. Sunday to 5 p.m. Wednesday.

“Travel could be very difficult on area roadways,” NWS said. “The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes Monday through Wednesday.”

The heaviest snow is expected Sunday evening through Monday morning and Monday night into Tuesday.

For those planning on driving, NWS recommends an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of emergency.

For traffic updates, people can visit https://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/