Winter Storm Warning in effect through Wednesday

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published February 26, 2023 at 10:33 AM MST
SNow Main Street.jpg
Parker Malatesta
/
Snowy Park City on Wednesday. Get ready for round 2.

10 to 20 inches of snow are expected in the Wasatch Back over the coming days, with higher amounts forecasted in the Ogden Valley.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Storming Warning for Park City and Heber City, from 11 a.m. Sunday to 5 p.m. Wednesday.

“Travel could be very difficult on area roadways,” NWS said. “The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes Monday through Wednesday.”

The heaviest snow is expected Sunday evening through Monday morning and Monday night into Tuesday.

For those planning on driving, NWS recommends an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of emergency.

For traffic updates, people can visit https://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/

