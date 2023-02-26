Winter Storm Warning in effect through Wednesday
10 to 20 inches of snow are expected in the Wasatch Back over the coming days, with higher amounts forecasted in the Ogden Valley.
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Storming Warning for Park City and Heber City, from 11 a.m. Sunday to 5 p.m. Wednesday.
“Travel could be very difficult on area roadways,” NWS said. “The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes Monday through Wednesday.”
The heaviest snow is expected Sunday evening through Monday morning and Monday night into Tuesday.
For those planning on driving, NWS recommends an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of emergency.
For traffic updates, people can visit https://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/
🛠🆕 Upgrade! Winter Storm Warnings will go into effect at 11 am across the Wasatch Mountains & Wasatch Back.— NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) February 26, 2023
⛷Heaviest snowfall is forecast for this eve through Mon morn and again Mon eve into Tue.
👩🏫Learn more at https://t.co/qPF9Rln82M #UTwx #Winter pic.twitter.com/RclKsbmemd