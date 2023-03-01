Park City to expand micro transit throughout city limits

Micro transit, which operates like a free ride-hailing service, is now available from Quinn’s Junction to upper Deer Valley.

The service is a pilot program Summit County’s transportation agency High Valley Transit is operating in partnership with the city.

Park City previously only offered the service in limited areas, like Royal Street in Deer Valley and Park Meadows. This expansion comes after High Valley Transit Executive Director Caroline Rodriquez criticized the small service zones , and advocated for micro transit to be utilized citywide.

Rodriquez told KPCW Wednesday that the Park City zone will not work in conjunction with the micro service operating in unincorporated Summit County — which includes Kimball Junction, Canyons Village, and Jeremy Ranch.

She said the zones were not combined because of the fixed route bus service that already connects the two areas, such as the 10 White Express and High Valley’s 101 .

Micro transit runs daily from 6:30 a.m. to midnight. People can download the High Valley Transit app on iPhone and Android to use the service if they’re in the proper zones.

Microtransit es un servicio de transporte bajo demanda con acceso a través de una aplicación o por teléfono. Está diseñado para conectar nuevas áreas de Park City con nuestro sistema existente de autobuses.



Descargue la aplicación High Valley Transit para iPhone o Android.

Debe estar ubicado en una zona elegible de Microtransit para solicitar un viaje.

Solicite un viaje a través de la aplicación High Valley Transit o llame al (435) 246-1538.

Obtenga más información aquí.