Mayor Nann Worel to give first ‘State of Park City’ address Monday night

According to an announcement from city hall, Worel will offer year-in-review comments and feature a preview of the city’s goals and initiatives for 2023. The public is invited to attend.

Worel is Park City’s first female mayor. She was elected in November 2021 following stints on the city council and planning commission. She campaigned on stronger regional relationships, particularly with Summit County.

Her time in the mayor’s office has included action on two major construction projects that will shape the future of Park City: the Deer Valley Snow Park redevelopment project and a pullout from the developer looking to build at the base of Park City Mountain.

The Deer Valley project has primarily been under the planning commission’s purview, but a critical decision on a right-of-way will head to the city council March 16.

Worel also co-chairs the host venue and communities committee for Utah’s Olympic bid alongside Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall. A decision on the 2030 and 2034 Games, which Utah is vying for, is not expected until next year.

A pie social will follow the mayor’s address.

The event is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Santy Auditorium on the third floor of the Park City Library.