Sundance Institute managing director Betsy Wallace announces she’s stepping down

Betsy Wallace has served as the Sundance Institute’s managing director for the past five years. She has now announced her last day in that role will be at the end of March.

Wallace will transition into a consulting role for the next year to support Joana Vicente, the CEO of the Sundance Institute, on strategic projects along with several outside projects.

As director, Wallace oversaw all aspects of finance, legal and business development for the institute. She has 35 years of domestic and international financial and leadership experience.

“I wish Joana, Eugene Hernandez, director and head of public programming, and the Sundance team all the best going forward," Wallace said. "I hope to see you during next year’s Sundance Film Festival during which I finally can experience it as a patron, something I am very excited about.”

Wallace serves as a member of KPCW's 2023 Board of Trustees.

During her career, she has been chief financial officer of both public and private for-profit companies including PetSmart, Designer Shoe Warehouse (DSW), REC Solar (where she was also CEO), TravelClick and American Skiing Company. While living overseas in Singapore and Sydney, Australia, for close to a decade, Wallace was the CFO for Citigroup’s business development group for its greater Asia business. Prior to that she was the international CFO of Hubbell Inc. Wallace began her career with Deloitte & Touche CPAs and Esprit de Corp., both in the U.S.

She graduated from the University of Southern California's Marshall School of Business graduate program with an emphasis in finance and has her Bachelor of Science degree in psychology from UCLA. Wallace has been involved on several nonprofit boards both domestically and internationally.

She and her husband have owned a home in Park City for more than two decades.