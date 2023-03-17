Wyatt Pike back with new tunes, live show

Wyatt Pike’s next local show happens later this month at Kilby Court in Salt Lake City.

This is the second time in less than a year that Pike and Kandel will be playing the venue.

Pike said that joining Kandel’s tour was not originally planned.

“It was like, Wyatt, do you want to join us for this Kilby show, like we're going to be coming through and I'm like, yeah, that sounds great. And then Theo is like, what if you, did these other shows too? Well, yeah, I may as well. That'd be fun. And then I was just gonna do Salt Lake, San Diego, and LA. It's like, well, at that point, I should probably do Denver too. It kind of just fell out of the tree this year.”

This comes on the heels of Pike releasing his latest single, “Airplane Effect,” on February 3rd. Pike said he has received positive response to the song so far.

“I think it's a little slow to go numbers wise, but as far as the people I've talked to about it, I think a lot of them have enjoyed it. It is a bit of a different energy than some of my other songs that I've released recently. So it's fun to try new thing. And it feels a little bit folkier, I guess, with the rubber guitar and just kind of cheeky lyrics about airplanes. And I was happy to do something different and the people that I've talked to have definitely supported that.”

Pike said he is putting the finishing touches on a song he calls “Party King”. He said he hopes to release it sometime next month.

He said playing Kilby Court last year was one of his best shows of 2022.

Kandel echoed those sentiments.

“Kilby Court was my favorite show of the last tour. I have a feeling it may be my favorite show this tour. It was you know, part hometown feel, not really for me, but like I felt like a secondhand hometown because I was with Wyatt and staying with him. And everyone's just so supportive and bought a lot of merch and I got up there, no one knew who I was at that point. And I mean, still probably not but everyone, you know, treated me like they had come to see me as well. And that was a really cool experience.”

Kandel is originally from New York City but now lives in Los Angeles. He said his music has changed over the years and keeps evolving. Kandel describes his sound as mainly folk, with occasional elements of indie rock and pop.

He said he’ll have a new song called “Flight To JFK” out this month. Soon after that, his new project will debut.

“I have two more songs called “Grail Quest”, and “Victory”. And those are part of a new project that I'm releasing called “Somewhere Along The Trail”, which is going to be a couple of volumes of three songs each. And each volume is going to be kind of produced in a different way. So this one was just me in the studio with me and my guitar. And each song is just one take. And they're all pretty folky and finger picky.”

Kandel has done a few DIY tours over the years, but this marks his first national headlining tour. It begins March 26th at the Lost Lake Lounge in Denver, Colorado, and wraps up April 19th at Songbyrd in Washington D.C.

The Salt Lake City concert is set for Tuesday, March 28th at Kilby Court located at 741 W Kilby Ct in Salt Lake City. Parking for the all-ages show is available on West 700 S.

Radio: Links view the musicians’ websites can be found in the web version of this report at kpcw.org

