Park City teacher among finalists for 2026 Utah Teacher of the Year

After making history this year as the first to win the staff and student-elected Park City Education Foundation’s Excellent Educator awards, Park City High School social studies teacher Joanna Andres may win a state honor.

She’s one of five finalists, dubbed the “Fab Five,” for the 2026 Utah Teacher of the year award.

The other finalists include Chinese and AP U.S. history teacher Aaron Andersen from Alpine School District, first grade teacher Markay Anderson from Uintah School District, second grade teacher Dr. Joseph Kozlowski from Utah State University and special education teacher Aston (Rai) Pattison from Granite School District.

The Utah State Board of Education announced the finalists Thursday. The state board says after reviewing nominations from across the state, the five educators were selected for their “exceptional dedication, innovative practices, and profound impact on the lives of their students and communities.”

Over the next few weeks, the Fab Five will prepare for the next phase of the selection process. It includes in-person interviews with the 15-person Utah Teacher of the Year Selection Committee, comprised of representatives from the Utah State Board of Education, the Utah Education Association, USBE staff and other education and community stakeholders.

The state board will announce the 2026 Teacher of the Year at an awards ceremony Sept. 4. The winner will then go on to represent Utah in the National Teacher of the Year program.

