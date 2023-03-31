Deer Valley Resort making push for more employee housing

Saying it recognizes affordable housing is “the highest priority for staff experience,” Deer Valley Resort told The Salt Lake Tribune that it plans to nearly double its employee housing by the end of the decade.

The news comes on the heels of last week’s announcement by Alterra Mountain Resorts, Deer Valley’s parent company, that it would commit $50 million this year to bolster employee housing at eight of its resorts, including Deer Valley.

“We all know affordable housing is the highest priority for the staff experience,” Deer Valley spokesperson Emily Summers told The Tribune. “And we want it to be in town, close to the resort.”

Deer Valley’s management has already targeted a location for the project. It is a building Deer Valley owns in the Prospector-Iron Horse area of Park City, northwest of the resort. It is close to restaurants and at least one grocery store. The building is currently being used as a laundry facility.

Seasonal workers are Park City’s lifeblood, especially during the winter ski season. Many of them come from the Southern Hemisphere on student cultural exchange visas, also known as J-1s. They are mostly on their own to find housing, which can be nearly impossible in Park City’s already anemic rental market. Earlier this season, The Tribune reported on a group of 12 J-1s living in a one-bedroom apartment for $12,000 a month.

