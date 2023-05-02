© 2023 KPCW

Park City

Basketball camp brings Utah Jazz starter to Park City

KPCW | By Kimberly Flores
Published May 2, 2023 at 2:32 PM MDT
Utah Jazz guard Johnny Juzang (33) shoots against the Spurs during a game in San Antonio on Wednesday.

Little hoopers looking for some big inspiration can spend time with Utah Jazz rookie Walker Kessler this summer.

When Brett Isaacson moved to Park City from Maryland 10 years ago, he brought his love of basketball with him.

As a girls varsity basketball coach, he learned that there weren't many club teams available in Park City. So he started Jump Stop Academy. There he created club teams, basketball clinics and camps.

Jump Stop Academy now partners with local schools as well as Basin Rec and the PC MARC.

On July 17 to July 21, 3rd-8th grade boys and girls can take part in the Walker Kessler Camp. The camp runs from 9am to 3pm daily and will include skills work, daily contests, two games a day and of course some time with star Jazz rookie Walker Kessler.

“He'll be up there, you know, getting to meet the kids and talk to them. And he's a giant seven footer,” said Isaacson. “I just remember…I actually ran camps back east for some NBA guys as well. And just it was just the coolest experience for the kids to see a real NBA player, you know, up close and personal. So we're really excited to bring that to Park City.”

The cost of the camp is $400 for the week. There are sibling discounts and scholarships available. For more information, click here.

Park City
Kimberly Flores
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Kimberly Flores