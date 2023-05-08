© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
🚧 FLOODING 🚧 Find flood hazard maps, where to get sandbags and flood mitigation help, plus flood insurance information here
Park City

FBI investigating new case of Park City real estate fraud

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published May 8, 2023 at 5:15 PM MDT
real estate banner background with paper house and copyspace
Song_about_summer - stock.adobe.
/
385788788
The case follows similar instances of real estate fraud in the Park City area late last year.

Last week a Park City resident discovered that their property was listed for sale by a local real estate agent, unbeknownst to them.

The realtor was approached by someone impersonating the property owner using fake identification.

According to Zillow, the lot in Iron Canyon was listed for sale at $2.3 million on May 1, and was removed from the local multiple listing service two days later.

The Park City Police Department confirmed the case but declined to comment further, saying the FBI is now investigating the matter.

The realtor behind the listing said they received the lead from a referral network, and talked to the person impersonating the owner on the phone over several days.

The owner of the lot said they were not aware of the fraudulent listing until a friend asked them why they were selling their property.

The case follows similar instances of real estate fraud in the Park City area late last year, however, most were listed as for sale by the owner, and did not involve a professional real estate broker.

People can protect themselves from such white-collar crimes by using fraud guard, which is a tool available through the Summit County Recorder’s Office. By recording a name with the county, it can give people an early warning if fraud is being committed in their name.

Park City
Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Parker Malatesta