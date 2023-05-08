FBI investigating new case of Park City real estate fraud

The realtor was approached by someone impersonating the property owner using fake identification.

According to Zillow, the lot in Iron Canyon was listed for sale at $2.3 million on May 1, and was removed from the local multiple listing service two days later.

The Park City Police Department confirmed the case but declined to comment further, saying the FBI is now investigating the matter.

The realtor behind the listing said they received the lead from a referral network, and talked to the person impersonating the owner on the phone over several days.

The owner of the lot said they were not aware of the fraudulent listing until a friend asked them why they were selling their property.

The case follows similar instances of real estate fraud in the Park City area late last year, however, most were listed as for sale by the owner, and did not involve a professional real estate broker.