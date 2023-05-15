Park City MARC offers summer programs for kids and adults

Although the PC MARC summer day camp and adventure camp fill up within hours of opening registration, Recreation Marketing and IT Manager Jessica Moran recommends putting your name on the wait list.

“Because a lot of times we end up adding additional programming or spots, you know, people's plans change and spots open up,” Moran said. “So even though those might appear full now, we still want people to go on and see what all we have to offer and get involved.”

Available activities include a skateboard camp and a Jedi mountain bike skills program.

“This program kind of plays off of the Young Riders camps and Basin Recreation youth mountain biking camps, taking it to the next level a little bit and concentrating on skills related to enduro or downhill mountain biking, as opposed to cross country,” Moran said. “We've got some great coaches lined up for that program. And if your kids are really into mountain biking and want to maybe get a little bit more on cornering and drops and things like that, this is an exciting program we have that's available.”

Other kid programs include a learn-how-to-fish program, swim and tennis lessons, karate, archery and tumbling clinics.

There are also several adult programs, including mountain biking skills and guided rides.

“Our Park City MOB, which is Moms on Bikes, is a Wednesday ride group,” she said. “That is still available. We also offer some skill specific clinics on cornering and switchbacks, as well as some women's specific mountain biking clinics for both beginners and intermediates. We have a couple of guided rides that we do every year that are really fun social events that get people out and enjoying some of the more epic rides that we have located around here.”

The first guided ride is in early July down the WOW trail into Wasatch County.

The adult softball league is full but volleyball as well as the double league and team play are open as is the adult kickball league.

The aquatic programs are delayed this summer as work continues to replace the plaster in the leisure and lap pools and hot tub. Moran said they hope to reopen the pools June 17.

The MARC offers discounted program fees for children through its sliding fee scale program.

The MARC is also hiring and needs as many as 200 seasonal employees to keep the camps and programs going. All job openings and program registration details can be found here.