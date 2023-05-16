Recycle Utah working to recycle more than 4 million pounds of materials per year

Recycle Utah has been looking for a new home since 2020 when talks began with the Park City Council. Recycle Utah Director Carolyn Wawra said the organization has been working with Park City and Summit County to finalize the new location.

Wawra said the current proposed location is near the Home Depot off Highway 40. The building will be located east of where the new High Valley Transit facility is going to be.

FULL INTERVIEW: Recycle Utah Director Carolyn Wawra Listen • 8:01

“We'd like to be up and operational a new site by 2025," she said. “And we do plan about a year and a half to two years of construction. So we need to get something going pretty soon here.”

Wawra said the new facility will create a more efficient process which will help the organization reach the goal of recycling more than 4 million pounds of materials per year.

“We do operate in an old bus garage owned by the city so operating an ideal recycling center with a flow and process for everything makes a lot of sense and will make us a lot more efficient in the future," she said.

Wawra said Recycle Utah will face some closures this summer due to construction surrounding the current facility, which she said is even more reason to find a new home.

“I think Rocky Mountain Power is doing some changes to the substation near us and then the Homestead Project will also affect us," Wawra said. “So I'll definitely come on air to tell the community about that. There will be some closures this summer to accommodate those projects. And it's kind of the first phase of, we’re kind of in the way in our current site. And it's time to go.”